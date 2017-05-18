Chris Cornell dead: Soundgarden singer dies suddenly aged 52

Chris Cornell, the lead singer of Grammy-winning US rock band Soundgarden, has died suddenly aged 52.
Cornell's representative Brian Bumbery told the Associated Press the singer had died in Detroit on Wednesday night (local time).
Chris Cornell, the lead singer of Grammy-winning US rock band Soundgarden, has died suddenly aged 52.
Cornell's representative Brian Bumbery told the Associated Press the singer had died in Detroit on Wednesday night (local time).
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment