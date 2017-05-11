Newsvine

Brisbane, Australia at a Glimpse

Brisbane is the third largest city of Australia and has the population above 1.6 billion. It is situated at the river Brisbane and is known as Brisbane state. It is the capital of Queensland. The city is known for having scenic beauty and temperate climate. The atmosphere is friendly and the climate is temperate. Every year thousands of tourists from all across the world go to the Brisbane for sightseeing and tourism.

