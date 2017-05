John Pellow is the owner of Brisbane, Australia’s most dynamic company of auctioneering and sales “STOCK & STATION AUCTIONEERS”. He was born on 10 January 1980 and lives in Brisbane in the State of Queensland, Australia. He went to Brisbane State High School for high school education and then went to the Queensland University of Technology. He has also established his business in the competitive market of Brisbane as he is living in this city.